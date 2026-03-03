Driver, 22, caught in Wellington after taking cannabis gets motoring ban
A motorist who drove in Wellington after using cannabis has been disqualified from driving.
Plus
Published
Charlie Doran, aged 22, drove a Seat Arona in Holyhead Road on December 5 last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/