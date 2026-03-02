Two men stabbed in Ludlow - two women arrested

West Mercia Police said the incident took place at a property in Old Street in Ludlow on Friday (February 27).

Police were called to the address shortly after 4.50pm to a report that two men, both in their 40s, had been stabbed.

The force said their injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening or life changing".

It added that two women, both in their 20s, were later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Owen said: “We quickly made two arrests and recovered a knife from the scene following the incident inside a private address on Friday.

“Several lines of enquiry are now being carried out to establish the full circumstances, and we are working to identify two further people who we believe were involved in the incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who might have information to assist with our investigation, including dashcam footage of vehicles coming or going in and around Old Street on Friday afternoon.

“Officers will continue to be in the area over the coming days as they carry out their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email dale.gittins@westmercia.police.uk.