A Powys school is on lockdown after a reported telephone threat

Dyfed-Powys Police are responding to an incident at Ysgol Maesydderwen Comprehensive School in Ystradgynlais after a threat was reportedly made over the telephone.

The school has gone into lockdown as a precaution, but all pupils and staff are reported safe, and there are no reports of injuries.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are dealing with an incident at Maesydderwen Comprehensive School, in Ystradgynlais.

“Officers are currently working with the school following a report of a threat made on the telephone.

“As a precaution and to prioritise everyone’s safety, the school implemented its lockdown procedure. Parents have been informed through the school messaging app.

“We can confirm there are no reports of anyone injured at the school, and all pupils and staff contained on the site are safe and secure.

“Officers are at the scene.

“We will share more information as soon as possible.”