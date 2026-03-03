Callum Tromans, aged 24, carried out his campaign of harassment against the victim over four days at the end of November last year.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

He banged on her door, sent her unwanted messages and also made phone calls while hiding his caller ID.