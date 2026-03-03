People in south Shropshire town 'felt threatened and intimidated' by flag raisers

Police are now investigating the alleged incidents in Church Stretton.

Town mayor Councillor Andy Munro said women had reported feeling "threatened and intimidated” by people who used cherry pickers to erect the flags.

“Now, there is a wider [conversation] about the rights and wrongs of flags, but I don’t think our community, whatever its views on the flags, would ever want to see anyone feeling threatened,” said Councillor Munro.

“I had a long conversation with the superintendent, and I believe local officers are now interviewing those involved who made those complaints.

“The town council has spoken to the street light contractor, who puts our Christmas lights up. And they say, because of the previous incidents of violence against them, they will not look at doing anything about the lampposts.”

Councillor Munro said he was “as patriotic as the next person” but “whatever the merits of having the Union flag on lampposts”, he “[doesn’t] like residents being intimidated”.

A Union flag being flown near Church Stretton Railway Station. Picture: LDRS

PC Henry King-Salter, the Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Church Stretton, said the raising of flags and putting them on flag poles wouldn’t generally be a criminal offence.

“We have got powers under anti-social behaviour legislation, which I know officers are working at in this case where it would be appropriate to put in community protection orders,” said PC King-Salter.

“If the situation is ongoing, and you see someone putting the flags up and you go and speak to them and they start making threats to you, that is a 999 call. If it’s done belatedly, then 101.”

PC King-Salter added that a road traffic offence could be committed if anyone is causing an obstruction, such as blocking the highway with a cherry picker.

However, he explained that belated reports are difficult to prove, so encouraged people to contact the police when it is happening.

Further up the A49, there are Union flags on lampposts in Leebotwood.

Councillor Adrian Holt, from Leebotwood and Longnor Parish Council, said the authority has been liaising with National Highways, with one flag having already been taken down because an issue had been raised.

There are also plenty of Union flags in Bayston Hill, particularly around the Dobbies roundabout.

There are several Union flags being erected on lampposts in Bayston Hill. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Munro explained that each flag removal incurs a cost, and Church Stretton Town Council is mindful of the financial impact of repeated call-outs.

“I have no despire to get into the situation such as in Bayston Hill where they put five up, they take five down, they put 10 up, they take 10 down,” said Councillor Munro.

“And it’s cost them thousands of pounds.”

Bayston Hill Parish Council confirmed it has spent nothing at all, with the authority only owning a handful of the street lights the flags are on.

Its policy states that flags are not permitted to be displayed on parish council property without permission.

“Any flags displayed on parish council property without permission will be removed when resources (staffing/finance) allows us to do so,” it reads.

“If possible, costs will be recouped from the individual(s) who acted contrary to this policy.

“Like all symbols, flags are open to wide-ranging interpretation and therefore also have the potential to cause controversy and create tension between community groups whose opinions may differ. The flying of any flag must be viewed in the context in which it is flown or displayed.”