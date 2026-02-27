Church Stretton Town Council has issued a statement on the issue, saying that Union flags have been added to street lamps in the town.

The appearance of the flags follows a trend which has started in recent months across the country.

The flags have appeared in towns across Shropshire, including Shrewsbury.

The issue has sparked rows over the motivations behind the flags with opponents concerned they are being used as an anti-immigration message, while those behind the campaigns insist it is merely a show of patriotic pride.

Church Stretton Town Council has now issued its own comment on the situation, saying it will work with others to remove flags from lampposts that are either a hazard, or obstruct lighting.

It has also asked people to report any issues quickly.

It said: "Church Stretton Town Council is aware of the temporary erection of Union flags on publicly owned street lamps within the town.

"The Town Council operates a clear and established Flag Flying Policy, which governs the official raising of flags at appropriate locations throughout Church Stretton.

"This policy primarily relates to designated flagpoles and building flags and sets out which flags may be flown and at what times. This remains the only authorised flag raising process within the town.

"Church Stretton is a proud British market town with a strong and valued history. At the same time, we are equally proud of our strong sense of community, inclusion, and acceptance of people from many nations and backgrounds.

"In previous years, the Town Council has arranged for multinational flags to be flown as a visible sign of our commitment to inclusivity and multiculturalism, and we will continue to do so in accordance with our policy.

"The Town Council does not support the erection of any objects on street lighting columns or other street furniture. Such items may obscure lighting, create darker areas along footways and highways, and potentially pose a risk to public safety. For this reason, we will work proactively with the police and relevant partner organisations to ensure the safe removal of any objects attached to street lamps that may obstruct lighting or create hazards.

"We ask members of the public to support us by reporting any such matters promptly and to be patient while arrangements are made for suitably qualified contractors to remove items safely. Each removal involves a cost to the town, and we remain mindful of the financial impact of repeated call-outs."

The statement added: "The Town Council does not support any political movement or activity that may cause offence or distress to members of our community. Whether or not flags are erected on street lamps by individuals, our commitment to safety, inclusivity, and community cohesion remains unchanged.

"While we cannot control the actions of individuals who may choose to attach flags to street posts, we will continue to respond appropriately when such situations arise, in line with our policies and our responsibility to ensure public safety."