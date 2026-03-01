7 of the best places to raise a family in Shropshire and Mid Wales, according to you

When we took to social media to ask our followers to name the best places to raise a family across Shropshire and Mid Wales, the replies came in fast.

From quiet market towns to rural villages jam-packed with community spirit, people were quick to champion the places they call home.

Some highlighted schools, easy transport options and green spaces while others praised friendly neighbours, safe streets and the slower pace of life that defines so much of the region.

Dozens of people told us their favourite locations, with a handful of towns and villages cropping up again and again:

1) Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth town centre

With riverside walks, historic High Town and strong sense of community, Bridgnorth was a popular pick for families wanting character with plenty of amenities.

Bridgnorth fan, Ruth Kiosses, said the town was packed with things to do - citing the castle, the Severn Valley Railway and numerous National Trust properties just a short drive away.

She added: "All with the great advantage the West Midlands conurbation offers for certain jobs. Direct trains to Marylebone just over half an hour away in Stourbridge."

"I wouldn’t want to raise my family any other place than Bridgnorth," agreed Kayleigh Macefield.

2) Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Quarry

Of course our county town made it onto the list - frequently mentioned for its mix of culture, green spaces and excellent schools, offering families a vibrant town with plenty to do.

"It's a lovely town when children grow up," wrote Sandra Hughes, "and lots of lovely developments around it".

3) Church Stretton

Church Stretton

Surrounded by the Shropshire Hills, Church Stretton appealed to readers who value outdoor space, calm streets and a slower pace of life.

Ken Foster called it "a lovely town", praising the railway link and beautiful countryside within "easy reach" of Shrewsbury and Ludlow.

"Great walks, fantastic scenery, lovely quaint little town," agreed Alison Field.

4) Telford

Lawley, Telford

Shropshire's new town was popular among readers for its schools, parks and modern infrastructure, offering families a mix of green space and easy access to everything they need.

Telford fan, Michele Ann wrote: "Telford is a great place to raise children. It offers excellent schools, including the highly regarded Thomas Telford College, and has all the amenities you’d expect from a larger town — a modern shopping centre, several retail parks, and a wide choice of supermarkets within easy reach.

"The location is also ideal, with convenient access to Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, and Bridgnorth, as well as straightforward motorway links to Liverpool, Wales, Manchester, and Birmingham. Priorslee is a particularly attractive area, with plenty of new-build homes that are perfect for growing families."

5) Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle

The quirky market town has earned praise for its creativity, community spirit and safe, close‑knit feel - making it ideal for families who like life on a more intimate scale.

Stuart Phillips called it a "small, friendly town with two schools, loads of facilities and lots going on."

"I'll second that," agreed another Bishop's Castle resident, "two excellent schools, high quality after-school care, lots of arts/music/drama/sports opportunities. We're blessed."

6) Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock

Known for its historic charm and strong community feel, Much Wenlock is a great spot boasting independent shops, welcoming locals and easy access to the surrounding countryside.

This little town looks like something from a postcard and offers families a friendly, small‑town atmosphere with plenty of character.

Local councillor, Dan Thomas said Much Wenlock is a "lovely town", praising the great mix of pubs, cafes, and places to go for walks.

He added: "Two good schools, but the community stands out."

7) Oswestry

Cae Glas Park

Oswestry’s blend of heritage, independent businesses and proximity to the Welsh border make it a favourite for those wanting a lively town with a strong identity.

Lesley Cox wrote: "Lovely town with friendly people, plus a beautiful park and play area."