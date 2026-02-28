‘Wrong end of big moments’ - Gavin Cowan frustrated after Shrewsbury Town‘s defeat to Walsall

Salop’s winning streak came to an end as Priestley Farquharson bagged a brace from two set-pieces to inflict Cowan’s first home defeat at the Meadow.

The Town boss voiced frustration with several refereeing decisions, including Josh Ruffels’ stoppage-time dismissal for a challenge on Jamie Jellis and a penalty appeal after a challenge on Trey Ogunsuyi.

“We had a big thing about not giving away cheap free kicks, what didn’t help today,” Cowan said.

“It's a good strategy from Walsall. Obviously, they’ve seen the Salford game from the other night and made a plan to be pretty soft, fall over at the right times.

“It's a game strategy that I understand. Sometimes you've got to do it when it's not going well for you. You've got to get every ounce out of the game.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

“But that's when you need a really strong referee. Honestly, I'm really loathed to criticise referees.

“It must be really difficult out there in the middle of the pitch, but it's what they're paid to do.