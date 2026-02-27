As part of its commitment to tackling the housing crisis, Powys County Council is looking to purchase affordable turnkey properties which meet Powys County Council and Welsh Government Design Requirements (WDQR) – homes that are fully completed and ready for people to move into without further construction or refurbishment.

The council has already purchased 11 turnkey properties – seven in Llanigon and four in Ystradgynlais – and another 16 will be purchased in Penybont up completion later this year.

To support this work, the council has arranged an engagement event for housing developers on that will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at Llandrindod Wells Sports Centre between 9am and 1pm.

Developers will be able to meet the council’s Housing Service, discuss opportunities, and learn more about the type of schemes the council is looking to bring forward.

Developers with suitable opportunities are also encouraged to contact the council directly by emailing affordable.housing@powys.gov.uk

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “We know that the need for affordable housing in Powys is growing, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to meet that need.

“By working in partnership with developers, we can deliver high-quality homes that people can afford and help build stronger, fairer communities across the county.

“If you’re a developer with turnkey properties or upcoming opportunities, we want to hear from you – and we encourage you to join us at our engagement event. Together, we can make a real difference.”