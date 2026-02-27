Developers reheating Telford’s historic AGA site housing plan, hearing told

The third day of hearings looking into the draft Telford & Wrekin Local Plan saw inspectors going through possible smaller development sites one by one, including in Ironbridge Gorge.

Government inspectors are looking through the evidence to support the council’s contention that it can hit its housing targets.

The former AGA site at Wellington Road was the subject of a controversy in 2024 when the Government warned that the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site could be placed at risk, and might ultimately be delisted if plans went ahead.

Shropshire Homes wanted to build 101 homes on the former AGA foundry in Coalbrookdale. Picture: LDRS

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport acted after objections to the 101-home scheme were raised by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Homes had worked on the scheme over a number of years but it ended up going to an appeal, which inspectors dismissed.

Planning inspectors Mike Worden and Catherine Carpenter were told on Thursday (February 26) that the 3.5 hectare site has now been earmarked for circa 60 homes.

Andrew Gittins, for the council, said that the plan has “gone back to the start” following the history of the site and concerns raised.

Despite being recommended for approval, planners eventually rejected it after considering national advice. Shropshire Homes then appealed but inspectors dismissed it.

Day three of the local plan hearings at Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford. Picture: LDRS

Mr Gittins said part of the area would be put aside for ‘unknown archaeology’ on the historic site.

Mr Gittins said that a new planning application was due to be submitted in August or September this year.

He added that the 60 homes being planned “would be deliverable” in 2028-29 and form part of the council’s five year land supply for housing.

The site was included as one of a number of ‘late runners’ in the local plan and included without receiving consultation responses at an earlier stage, council background documents show.

The hearings continue.