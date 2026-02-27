'I don't want to see Much Wenlock become another Telford housing estate': Residents rally against 300‑home plan

Earlier this month, Boningale Developments submitted outline plans to build up to 300 new homes on land off Bridgnorth Road to the south of Much Wenlock.

It includes a patch of land that the council had already allocated for future housing development - but the previous, and now scrapped Local Plan, suggested around 120 homes could be built on the northern portion of the site.

Boningale said the "landscape-led" scheme would provide housing that would "meet the needs of local people" and enable those with Much Wenlock connections to live locally.

But the scheme quickly proved to be unpopular with residents of the market town, with 180 official objections lodged with the council during the consultation phase and just one comment expressing support.

On Thursday, February 26, an extraordinary meeting of Much Wenlock Town Council was called to discuss the proposal.

Boningale Developments has submitted an outline planning application for up to 300 homes on land east of Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

The meeting saw several residents raise concerns over a number of issues, including traffic, flooding, and the impact hundreds of new residents could have on the town's infrastructure.

Councillor Colin Stanford said: "I am concerned about the extra pressure that 600 or 700 more people will place on the small GP surgery in the town and NHS services locally and across the county.

"Another major concern is that the extra traffic will aggravate the existing troubles at Gaskell Corner junction."

Concerns over the junction, which connects the Buildwas road to the A458, were mirrored by several residents at the meeting.

One member of the public described the area as "hell on earth", adding: "Gaskell Corner cannot take any more traffic.

"It is absolutely ridiculous that Much Wenlock is expected to take on 300 houses. 1,500 houses have just been approved at Tasley, just down the road.

"There are 1,000 homes being built at the [Ironbridge] power station. It's already gridlocked at busy times of the day. It's hell on earth."

Aside from the development's potential impact on infrastructure and the town's roads, one resident in attendance raised concerns that the new homes could change the social fabric of Much Wenlock.

The site comprises of two parcels of land with a new roundabout being created. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

"Wenlock does need to grow, but not so it suddenly becomes a third bigger," she said. "This is nicest place I've ever lived. I don't want to see Much Wenlock become another Telford housing estate.

"On those estates, people don't care about each other, they don't care about their surroundings. Here, people are friendly, people are warm. Please don't let us lose that."

A spokesperson for the developers, said they were listening closely to the concerns of residents, but noted that Shropshire Council was unable to meet its housing target and Much Wenlock was a "logical" place for development.

They said the development would include 60 affordable homes and 30 bungalows to boost the town's accessible housing provision, as well as investing around £5m in drainage to prevent flooding.

They added that the scheme also includes a number of measures to improve school-related traffic issues - including the addition of an on-site drop-off zone, staff parking and space for coach access.

"This level of investment must be supported by a commercially viable scheme, which is why the proposal is for 300 homes," they added.

After hearing the concerns of residents and councillors, the town council voted to oppose the development.

Speaking after the meeting a spokesperson for Boningale Developments said: "We are grateful for the opportunity to have attended the Much Wenlock Town Council Meeting, and hear first-hand what local residents and members had to say.

"We are proud of the planning application for our site on Bridgnorth Road, which not only delivers much-needed new homes - including 60 affordable homes and 30 bungalows - but also helps to address existing challenges for the town.

"Our proposal would put an end to the flooding of homes on Hunters Gate and Forester Avenue, with a £5million investment in drainage measures on site.

"It would also provide safer access for children at Much Wenlock Primary School with a new drop-off, staff parking facility and coach drop-off point, easing congestion in the town.

“Shropshire Council is unable to demonstrate how it can meet its housing targets. Our application would help them to deliver a significant number of new homes in the most logical and sustainable site in Much Wenlock."