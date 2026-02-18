Much Wenlock care home has flippin’ fun pancake day
The staff and residents at Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.
Wheatlands has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes! Martin Hall, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings at our monthly pudding club held on the third Tuesday of the month for all the eager residents, staff and relatives.
He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are cheese and mushroom, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”
Jan, a resident at Wheatlands, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”