Much Wenlock care home has flippin’ fun pancake day

Wheatlands has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes! Martin Hall, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings at our monthly pudding club held on the third Tuesday of the month for all the eager residents, staff and relatives.

Having a flipping good time!

He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are cheese and mushroom, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Lea-Ann the general manager enjoying the fruits of our labour

Jan, a resident at Wheatlands, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”