'A real connection' - Joe Hart hails Shrewsbury Town revival after one-night coaching comeback

Hart was back in blue and amber in a surprise appearance as Salop’s stand-in goalkeeper coach at Salford City. Boss Gavin Cowan thanked Hart for offering his services, describing it as ‘a mate helping mates’.

After Town’s comeback victory - their fifth consecutive win in League Two - Hart joined in the celebrations with three cheers in front of the away end.

Asked how pleased he is to see Shrewsbury’s revival under Cowan, the former England goalkeeper said: “I'm delighted, because, to come out of League One, you want just a nice steady year where potentially you look and think about rebuilding.

“To be struggling like they did at the start of the season, it's tough for everyone.

“I've got friends that come to the games and (were) falling out of love a little bit.

Joe Hart celebrates in front of the Shrewsbury Town supporters

“So, to bring Gavin in, with the commitment that he's got and the qualities that he's got and put it all on the line, I'm delighted for him, absolutely delighted.

“He's doing a brilliant job, Jamie and Dave. It feels like a real connection there and that's the most important thing for me as a Shrewsbury Town person - a connection between the players and the club and the people that they're representing.

“You can really feel that at the moment.”

Shrewsbury-born Hart has moved into punditry following his retirement and is now a regular on Match of the Day.

However, he swapped the studio for the touchline to help Salop’s preparations at Salford.

Joe Hart was Shrewsbury Town's goalkeeper coach at Salford City

Hart was still a pupil at Meole Brace School, aged 15, when he was first named in a senior matchday squad as a substitute in 2003.

He went on to make 58 appearances before joining Manchester City for more than £1 million in 2006.

Pulling on a Shrewsbury Town crest again brought the memories flooding back, and he admitted it was a surreal night.

“It is, but my life's been surreal, the whole thing,” he added.

“When the opportunity came and they asked, and I put myself forward to see if I could help, I wanted to be here for Coxy, a young goalkeeper, trying to help as much as I can, and Will as well.

“I'm just honoured and delighted that I could come and do it and enjoy a successful evening.”

It came after England legend John Terry shared a video chatting to Hart about Shrewsbury at the Icons of Football golf competition. Terry went on to say he was ‘officially a Shrewsbury Town man’.

Joe Hart helping to warm up Matt Cox and Will Brook

Hart was embraced by the jubilant away end at Salford as Salop moved 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

He added on the celebrations: “It's hard, because I want to come in and I want to help, I want to use everything that I've amassed over the years, but at the same time, I totally respect what the boys are building here.

“I'm not going to be a part of it come tomorrow. If I can help in any way, great, and it was great to reconnect with the Shrewsbury fans.”