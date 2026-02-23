As planners prepare to decide on one of the largest developments seen in years, these are some of the areas which could see major expansions approved over the coming months.

Shifnal

Residents of Shifnal have felt the town has been under siege from developers in recent years, and the applications show no sign of slowing down.

In December planners approved a Taylor Wimpey proposal for 57 homes on a site next to what is known as the Thomas Beddoes Estate.

Meanwhile Catesby Estates is looking to build 200 homes on a nearby piece of land. The site is currently made up of 16 acres of agricultural land at New Park Farm to the north of Revells Rough, and to the southeast of the town.

There are also proposals to the north of the town, with Shropshire Homes Ltd looking to build 69 homes off Newport Road, next to the M54 embankment.

Another site, to the west of Newport Road was the focus of a proposal for 34 homes north of Watts Drive - but that plan was dropped in September.

Shrewsbury

Currently planners are presiding over a raft of applications in and around Shropshire's county town.