Man, 21, who sent picture of gun to someone in Bridgnorth as a threat gets suspended jail term
A man who sent a picture of a gun to someone as a threat has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Cole O’Reilly, aged 21, sent the threat in Bridgnorth on May 2 last year.
