February has seen judges busy dealing with some of the most serious offenders, as well as those whose shoplifting has plagued stores across the county.

These are some of the cases covered in Shropshire throughout February.

Connor Wright, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison on Monday, February 23 at Telford Magistrates Court.

West Mercia Police said the 23-year-old was arrested after officers located him at an address he was banned from under the terms of a Domestic Violence Protective Order (DVPO).

The court was told how on Wednesday, February 11, Wright was given a suspended 36-week sentence for a number of shop thefts in Shrewsbury.

Breaching the order triggered his 36-week sentence, and Wright was also handed a further two weeks in custody for the breach itself.

Alex Bull was jailed and banned from every Co-op in the county this month.

The 40-year-old, of no fixed abode, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) along with a 16-week jail sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on February 23 after he pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft.

Alex Bull. Picture: West Mercia Police

Bull was given the CBO and prison term for a number of thefts he committed between December last year and February this year across Shropshire, mainly targeting Co-op stores.

Bull's CBO will run until February 2029, which means he cannot enter any Co-op store within the county.

Other shops the CBO bans him from are Wheatland Services on Bridgnorth Road, Much Wenlock; Spar Stores and Broseley Village Stores, both in High Street, Broseley; and Euro Garages in Hadley, Telford.

'Well known' shoplifter Gareth Higgins was locked up after admitting a series of thefts.

Higgins, 45, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of 11 counts of theft at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 18, for which he was sentenced to six months in prison.

Gareth Higgins. Picture: West Mercia Police

He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after the conviction on the thefts.

The order lasts for two years and means he is prohibited from entering a host of premises in Shrewsbury.

The stores include B&M on Brixton Way, Farmfoods on Brixton Way, Poundstretcher on Brixton Way, The Range on Sundorne Retail Park, B&Q on Featherbed Lane, Tesco Extra on Battlefield Road, Lidl on Whitchurch Road, Co-op on Mount Pleasant Road, and Charlies Stores Ltd on Point Retail Park.

A Telford man was locked up for stealing £100 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer.

Damien Knight, 30, of Dallamoor in Telford, was jailed for four months when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 18) after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The court was told how Knight stole £44 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer in Telford town centre on Wednesday, February 11.

He then returned to the same store four days later and stole a further £48 worth of meat.

* A man caught dealing drugs in Shrewsbury made £17,000 from cocaine and cannabis, a court heard.

Morgan Reid, 25, of Cedar Court, Tamworth, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was sentenced for four offences he committed between 2018 and 2021.

Reid pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a class A drug (cocaine and MDMA), possession of criminal property, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply (cannabis).

Charlotte Johnson, prosecuting, told the court Reid was arrested after police had witnessed what they believed was a drug deal in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury.

The court heard that analysis of phones showed Reid had been advertising drugs for sale.

Police also said analysis of Reid's bank account showed he had received £17,310.09 which could not be legally accounted for, and was considered the proceeds of his crimes.

Reid was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison for the two class A charges, with concurrent sentences of 18 months for possessing criminal property, and 12 months for the supply of cannabis.

* A man was jailed for 15 years for raping a woman in Telford.