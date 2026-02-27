Shropshire Star
Shropshire romance fraud suspect denies swindling women out of £670,000 - getting them to pay for 'heart surgery', luxury cars and to get his teeth done

A romance fraud suspect accused of conning six women out of more than £670,000 has denied a string of charges - including getting women to pay for his "heart surgery", for luxury cars and to get his teeth done.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Telford man Marc Cole-Jones, aged 52, is accused of swindling complainants from Shropshire, the West Midlands, Lancashire, Cheshire, Warwickshire and Manchester out of money between 2009 and 2024.

Cole-Jones, also known as Marc Cole and Marc Sands, was in the dock at Chester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today (Friday, February 27, 2026).

Cole-Jones, of Church Grove, Donnington, Telford, pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges allege that Cole-Jones got women to pay him thousands of pounds for various reasons.