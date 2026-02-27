Dudley TikToker in court at the Old Bailey over alleged posts showing terror attacks

Sardar Shahid, 20, from Dudley, is charged with four counts of distributing a terrorist publication on dates between December 2024 and February 2025.

He is further charged with possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism.

Material was allegedly shared on TikTok to encourage terrorism and included images of perpetrators of well-known attacks, the court was told.

A document entitled the Islamic Terrorist Explosive Manual Translation was uncovered on a USB stick after the defendant’s arrest in November 2025, prosecutor Chloe Ashley said.

It is alleged to contain 159 pages with instructions on the manufacture of high explosives.

Shahid appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The defendant, who appeared by videolink from Brinsford prison in Staffordshire, spoke only to confirm his identity.

The senior judge set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on July 3 and a provisional two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court from March 15 next year.

The defendant was remanded into custody.