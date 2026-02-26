Have you always wanted to have a go at being an Archaeologist? Well now you can….

Abbey Cwmhir Heritage Trust welcomes people to work alongside their team of dedicated volunteers, led by Trysor, their professional archaeologists

Over two weeks in July 2026, they will continue the excavation of a house platform within the home grange of Abbey Cwmhir.

This is their fourth year digging a site which offers the rare and important opportunity to study the origins of a long abandoned upland settlement.

Last year new and exciting features began to emerge and members can’t wait to explore them to hopefully finally understand when Cwmffwrn was first built.

For the findings so far, visit https://abbeycwmhir.org/discussion/upland-landscape-research-cwmffwrn-farm

The dig has been designed to lead a small number of individuals through the excavation process in a way that is not always possible on large sites.

Although the upland landscape has suggestions of house platforms of the type they are excavating, it is very unusual for them to be examined by a dig and therefore guests would have the chance to be involved in important evolving research.

All in the beautiful and peaceful Radnorshire countryside!

The opportunities to get involved include Experience Days – to get a taste of what excavation is about – on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

Each day will be stand-alone so attendees can book for one or both days. On each day attendees will be able to experience the full variety of activities.

The dig will take place between 10am until 4pm on each day.

Tea/coffee will be provided but participants should bring their own packed lunch.

A detailed participants handbook will be provided in advance of the day.

Please note that young people (under-18s) and vulnerable adults will need to be accompanied.

Book here for Saturday 18th July 2026 @ £50/day

Book here for Sunday 19th July 2026 @ £50/day

There is also the chance to attend Trainee weeks.

This involves training in a small group and learning the basics from July 20 to 24 and July 27 to 31.

Book an Excavation Trainee Week to spend five days working closely with professional archaeologists on site.

For £450 you will receive a week’s training in excavation and recording techniques.

Only six trainee slots are available each week, therefore you are guaranteed to be at the heart of activity on site and to be guided and mentored by a professional archaeologist throughout.

You will need to find your own accommodation and food is not provided although tea/coffee will be during the day(s).

It will be possible to purchase the British Archaeological Jobs and Resources archaeological skills passport for this event. It will act as a record of practical training during this week and is recognised as a stepping stone into professional archaeology. More information about this will be given to participants.

A detailed participants handbook will be provided in advance of the week.

Please note that young people (under-18s) and vulnerable adults will need to be accompanied.

Book here for Trainee week 20-24th July

Book here for Trainee week 27-31st July

If you wish know more, then please contact Jackie at cwmhirabbey@gmail.com

For further information, visit our website https://abbeycwmhir.org/events/excavation-2026/