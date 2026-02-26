Young voices take centre stage as Barnardo’s National Choir Competition returns to Birmingham

The UK’s largest national youth choir competition showcases the extraordinary talent of young performers - while raising vital funds for Barnardo’s work supporting children and young people across the UK.

Following a highly competitive preliminary round that attracted more than 80 entries, 16 junior choirs and 14 senior choirs from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been selected to perform in the live finals on March 3.

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “Our annual choir competition is always an incredible event, with the best and brightest youth choirs from across the UK competing in an electrifying atmosphere.

“Every ticket sold for this fantastic event goes towards our work across the country. Last year, we supported more than 350,000 children, parents and carers – helping them live happier, healthier and safer lives.”

Barnardo's National Choir Competition, showcasing more than 1,000 young voices, returns to Birmingham in March for its 18th year

This year’s finals will be presented by award-winning journalist and Barnardo’s Ambassador Anila Dharmi, who will host the Junior Competition, alongside broadcaster Hannah French, known for her work with BBC Radio 3, presenting the Senior Competition.

Adding to the evening’s celebration, special guests Black Voices Gospel Choir — conducted by Carole Pemberton — will deliver a show-stopping performance during the Senior Final.

The 2026 competition is supported by headline sponsor Allianz.

Audiences can expect a full day of uplifting music, fierce but friendly competition, and unforgettable performances that celebrate the power of youth voices and community spirit. Every ticket sold directly supports Barnardo’s work with children and young people across the UK.

Tickets are on sale now, and early booking is strongly encouraged due to anticipated demand.

Event Details

Barnardo’s National Choir Competition Finals

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Venue: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Junior Final: 11am–3.30pm

Senior Final: 5.30pm–9.30pm

Tickets and further information:

To find out more or to donate to Barnardo’s, visit barnardos.org.uk.