Pride in Wem as young musician completes Army training

Musician Chloe May proudly completed her training at the Army Foundation College on Thursday, February 12. The graduation parade marked the culmination of months of dedicated military and personal development training.

The college prepares junior soldiers for their future roles in the British Army, combining military training with education and leadership development. Chloe’s passing out parade represents the successful completion of this important first stage of her army journey.

She will now move to Portsmouth to begin her initial trade training, where she will further develop her specialist skills as an army musician.

Musician Chloe May

Chloe said she is proud to have reached this stage and is looking forward to the next phase of her training.

Ever since being a member of Wem Jubilee Band and Foden’s Youth Band, she has dreamt of a career in music. The training band of Wem Jubilee Band gave her her initial grounding and a lasting love of brass band music.

Her family and friends in Wem have shared their pride in her dedication and commitment as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.