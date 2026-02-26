Full house at charity bingo fundraiser in Oswestry

Linda Lade, founder and group leader, herself in remission from breast cancer said: "The group is again very thankful to Manager Tyler Jones and his Highwayman team for their help and use of their facility for the evening to help us raise more than a stunning £1,100. Thank you so much to all those that attended, to those individuals, shops and business owners that donated so many bingo and raffle prizes but most of all to group member Su Norris for carrying the evening as the bingo caller, supported by her husband David and friend Jo Watson."

The Oswestry Cancer Buddies is for those on their own cancer journey. They may be newly diagnosed, going through treatment or in remission. This peer group is for men and women, for any type of cancer and we particularly welcome partners and carers who also need support.

Photo attached shows (L-R) Su Norris, David Norris and Jo Watson and rear Tyler Jones and Linda Lade in The Highwayman.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies meet every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat. Often speakers attend to talk about anything pertinent to cancer from diagnoses to treatment to aftercare.

More information is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984, oswestrycancerbuddies.com or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.