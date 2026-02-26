Sofía Ros dazzles at Newport Music Club concert

Her programme most certainly demonstrated the sonic range that this remarkable instrument can provide, comprising in the first-half, transcriptions of well-known works from Albéniz and J S Bach; an arrangement by Ryan Corbett of a composition by Scottish traditional musician Phil Cunningham; and finally, a stunning performance of Paganini’s ‘La Campanella’, transcribed by Sofía herself and an astonishing tour de force.

The second half comprised works mostly composed for the bayan by the 20th-century composers M Majkusiak, V Semionov and V Zolotaryov that not only completely exploited the instrument’s capabilities but also Sofia’s command of this.

Sofía Ros – Accordion

Attendees included the Mayor of Newport, Councillor Janke, Councillor Rachel Keen and Councillor Mark Wiggin from Newport Town Council, who were invited in thanks for the recent grant received supporting the work of the Newport Music Club.

High praise from the Mayor of Newport; Cllr Janke summed up the evening perfectly: "What a truly wonderful evening here in Newport!

Sofía Ros and Mayor of Newport, Cllr. Thomas Janke after the concert.

"I was absolutely delighted to be invited to watch the incredibly talented Sofía Ros perform at Cosy Hall tonight with her bayan - and what a night it was. Standing room only, with a full house gathered to enjoy an exceptional musical experience right here in the heart of our community.

"Sofía’s performance was superb. There’s plenty of YouTube footage showcasing her remarkable talent, but nothing compares to hearing and seeing it live, up close. It was one of those performances that genuinely touches the soul and reminds us of the power of live music to bring people together.

Sofía Ros during the concert

"My sincere thanks to Newport Music Club – Shropshire, and the Cosy Hall Committee for hosting such a wonderful concert. Check out their page for upcoming events.

"A fantastic evening for our town and a reminder of the incredible talent we are privileged to welcome to our community."

This enthusiastic response from Cllr Janke was well deserved: Sofía is surely destined for a great performing future.

By Alan Swale