Comfort café launches support for those affected by cancer

Held at The Hummingbird Café, located within Meeting Point House, Comfort Café will start on Monday, March 23, and then take place on the last Monday of every month from 3pm till 4.30pm. No booking is required.

Wayne Jenson, Chief Executive of Meeting Point House, said: “Comfort Café is a welcoming space for anyone currently going through cancer treatment, those who have lived through cancer, and anyone supporting a loved one with cancer. With a relaxed and friendly environment, this is a place where people can come together over a hot drink, share experiences, and find comfort in conversation with a like-minded community.”

To ensure the café provides informed and compassionate support, Wayne and the Front of House Manager, Sascha Jenkyn, have both completed Cancer Champions training delivered by Lingen Davies Cancer Support. The charity has pledged support the project with staff and volunteer drop-ins during sessions on an ad-hoc basis.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said: "A very big thank you to Wayne and his team for taking part in the Cancer Champions training programme. Initiatives like the Comfort Café are key to raising awareness and will provide an important space for those impacted by cancer to seek support and conversation."

Breast Cancer Now, the UK-wide research and support charity, will also support the initiative. Vicky Watkins, the charity’s Services Coordinator, said: “We already run our Moving Forward Course for people who have completed their treatment for primary breast cancer at Meeting Point House, and we’re happy to inform the wider community about our services.”

Sascha and Wayne both have experience with cancer. Sascha was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer in 2025. She said: “The experience was frightening and surreal, and although I had wonderful support, I know how important it is to speak to people who truly understand. If sharing my experience helps even one person feel less alone, then that means everything. I want to give something back."

The initiative is also deeply personal for CEO Wayne Jenson, who lost his mother to stage 4 lung cancer 12 months ago. His experience of supporting a loved one through cancer further strengthened Meeting Point House’s commitment to ensuring Comfort Café is a place of warmth, understanding and connection.