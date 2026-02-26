A choice for members of region’s savings and loans co-operative

Just Credit Union has announced that its annual meeting will be on March 18 at 6pm at a new venue, the Shropshire Wildlife Trust in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury.

And this year members will have the opportunity to join online if they prefer.

Chair June Campbell said: “Engaging with our members is very important and we are delighted to invite all our members to attend this year’s annual general meeting.

“Just Credit Union is owned by its members and run for their mutual benefit rather than corporate profit. It was founded to provide inclusive, fair and affordable services for member owners, helping them to raise their standard of living and better their lifestyle, whilst at the same time supporting the local economy and communities.

“The annual meeting also gives members the opportunity to find out how the credit union has performed in 2024/25, its plans for the future and to vote on issues important to the co-operative and its members.”

Karen (left) and June

Said June: “I hope lots of our members will join the meeting which offers a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the credit union. We are confident that giving the choice to attend in person or online will make the meeting as accessible as possible.

“Members will be able to give us their views, hear updates on our work and vote on some key decisions.

“To register to attend the meeting, members can call the office, send an email or follow the link in the News section of the website. On the day members can sign in from 5.45pm with the meeting starting at 6.00pm.

“Free refreshments will be available after the meeting to those attending in person.”

She added: “The AGM is a great opportunity to reflect on the contribution lots of people make to the success of Just Credit Union. I would like to thank the staff, volunteers and partner organisations, but most importantly our members, for their continued support, without which there would be no credit union.”

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer, said: “At the meeting members will have the opportunity to vote on issues that affect the credit union, including the election of our volunteer Board members.”

Members will need to register for the AGM by calling 01743 252325, emailing info@justcreditunion.org or following the link in the News section of the website.