Aberedw YFC crowned entertainment champions at Radnor YFC entertainment competition

Aberedw group photo. By Ruth Rees Photography

12 clubs in the Federation took part in the Entertainment Competition with over 260 members performing on the stage in either the Entertainment, One Plus or Time to Shine competition, giving members from across the county a chance to showcase their talent.

The Adjudicator, Mr David Harding commented on the excellent standard of entries and how fantastic it was to see members enjoying themselves on stage.

Aberedw YFC’s Entertainment entitled ‘Air We Go Again’ was announced the winner which was written by Ryan Morris and produced by Ryan Morris, Katie Jones and Geraldine Goodwin.

Katie Jones also picked up the award for the Best Choreography.

Runners-up were Dolau YFC with their production entitled ‘Farming’s a Game’ and third place went to Rhayader YFC with their entry entitled ‘Wheely Good Tours’.

Amy Hammonds, Edw Valley YFC was awarded the trophy for the Best Female Performance, with Jack Nixon, Dolau YFC picking up the best male performance.

Tom Nixon, from Dolau YFC won the best performance by a 17 to 21 year old.

Ellen, Cantal YFC was awarded the best performance 16 and under, Owen, Radnor Valley YFC picked up the award for the best actor 13 and under, the Best Actress 13 and under was won by Ffion, Rhosgoch YFC. The acting awards were sponsored by FUW.

Other awards included Best Duo which went to Elin Bevan and Tilly Lawrence of Dolau YFC.

The Best Vocalist was won by Rhian Hughes, Cantal YFC and Best Musician which was won by Eifion Davies of Rhayader YFC.

Cantal YFC’s production was called ‘Give It A Rest’ which was written and produced by Anwen Nicholls, Gerry Hughes and Barry Bevan. They were awarded Best Original Script and the best producer shield. Cantal’s production came 4th overall resulting in winning the cup for highest placed smallest club.

Other awards included Rhayader YFC picking up the technical merit award and best set, Penybont YFC were awarded the best costumes and Dolau YFC won the best sketch.

Llanbadarn and Teme Valley were awarded the Albert Hall Award which was a new award this year for the most improved performance from first Albert Hall rehearsal to their final performance.

The One Plus and Time to Shine competitions saw nine entries in each competition – with Eleri, Tom,

Aiden, Hollie and Rhys of Howey YFC winning the One Plus competition and Sofia of Rhosgoch YFC was awarded for the best performance in their 2nd place One Plus.

The Time to Shine was won by Edw Valley YFC with Mark Nixon of Edw Valley YFC winning the best performance award.

The Federation would like to thank the sponsors for their support towards the week, which were James Evans MS, Berrys, JPL Groundworks, Haydn Lewis Financial Services and Quackers Indoor Play Centre.

Aberedw YFC will now go on to represent Radnor YFC at the All-Wales Final at Pontio, Bangor.