Royal Birmingham Conservatoire students in Powys concert

The Arundo Quartet presents work written specifically for bassoon quartet alongside imaginative arrangements of classical favourites.

Their repertoire spans from the elegance of Mozart to the dramatic colours of Berlioz, alongside a growing collection of contemporary pieces and lighter, audience-friendly selections.

Mary Tolhurst, speaking for Music in New Radnor said; ‘We are delighted to be hosting our student platform again this year. It is a treat to see and hear music students on the verge of their professional careers.

“They often come in unusual or innovative line-ups and this year’s guests, The Arundo Quartet, are no exception. And of course, this line-up will sound wonderful in the marvellous, resonant acoustic of the Community Hall in New Radnor.”

New Radnor is seven miles west of Kington on the A44. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £15 and can be reserved in advance, from 01544 350746 / 07493 940683.

Audience members should take along their own booze as there is no bar this time.