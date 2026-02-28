'More than I can describe': Tolu Arokodare hails Wolves fans for reaction in Aston Villa victory

Goals from Joao and Rodrigo Gomes gave Wolves a memorable victory in the derby clash - that lifted them up to 13 points and above Derby County's record low total.

The game came just a few days after Arokodare was subjected to online racial abuse following Wolves' defeat at Crystal Palace.

The summer signing missed a penalty in the game - and he was subjected to racist comments online.

He was one of four players who were the target of online racial abuse across the Premier League last weekend.

Arokodare was on the bench for the clash with Villa - and came on as a second half substitute to a tremendous reception from the Molineux crowd.

The striker has taken to social media to praise the Wolves fans for their reaction.

He said: "The reception from the fans last night meant more than I can describe. Blessed to be back out there and help give you the result you all deserved."