‘Respectful’ owners wait to sell Shropshire village site for housing, inspector told

The agricultural land off Church Road in Lilleshall, near Newport, has been placed in the draft Telford & Wrekin local plan as possibly taking 49 new homes.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Day three of the local plan hearings at Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford. Picture: LDRS

Andy Williams, a planning agent, told local plan review hearings on Thursday that the site owners had been ‘respectful’ and are waiting for more confirmation that the site would be accepted.

Location of the site in Lilleshall from Telford & Wrekin Council planning documents

Some background planning work had been completed, Mr Williams told the hearing on Thursday. But a planning application has not yet been lodged with planners.

The 3.71 hectare site had been earmarked for 74 homes but that has been reduced, the inspectors were told.

Mr Williams added that a planning application could be lodged “at the end of the year”.

“The owner is finalising the site for a sale,” he added.

“I am 100 per cent confident that this site is coming forward,” Mr Williams said.

“It is a strong housing market area.”

And he added that the site could be built in within five years which would help the council meet its legal need to have five years of housing supply.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners assessed it as one of the sites in the draft local plan.

They say all technical constraints ‘can be reasonably mitigated’.