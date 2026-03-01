Shropshire Star
Prolific shoplifter, 29, stole Lego, coffee and hundreds of pounds worth of meat in spate of Telford thefts

A shoplifter who stole Lego, coffee and hundreds of pounds worth of meat has been ordered to do unpaid work.

By Nick Humphreys
Tyler Stevenson, aged 29, committed a spate of shop thefts in Telford between March last year and this month, stealing items worth more than £580.

His most lucrative theft was on January 30 this year, when he lifted £330 worth of meat from Morrisons.