Telford squaddie who sent sexual Snapchat pictures to teen girls is spared jail

Jake Higham, now aged 21, was just 19 when he joined a teenage friendship group in Telford, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

Mr Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, told the court that Higham, from Dawley in Telford, joined the group in the summer of 2023.

He said Higham’s first victim had just turned 14 when she too joined the group and had added Higham to her Snapchat.

“To her, the relationship was platonic,” said Mr Beardwell. “But despite knowing her age, he (Higham) sent an unsolicited picture of his erect penis.”

He said Higham asked the girl to send pictures back, but she did not.