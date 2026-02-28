Plans for up to 8,000 homes in Telford and Wrekin to go under microscope next week, inspectors confirm

Land at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasowes has been earmarked for three ‘sustainable communities’ and a good deal of preparatory paperwork has already been carried out by developers.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s local plan is being put under the microscope by government planning inspectors Mike Worden and Catherine Carpenter during three weeks of hearings.

Day three of the local plan hearings at Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford. Picture: LDRS

At the close of the first week of the hearings on Thursday (February 26) Mr Worden told attendees that the sustainable communities policies will start to be tackled on Tuesday, March 3.

Already set to speak are local opponents, developers, the Shawbirch Medical Practice and a representative of Dobbies Garden Centres.

The inspectors have already told the participants the 12 questions they want answered to test if the policies are legally ‘sound’.