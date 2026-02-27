18 pictures: A nostalgic look across Shropshire to give you that Friday feeling

From a pint and a game of dominoes in the local, putting the world to rights, to dressing up for a night of dancing, enjoying sporting activities, or running the kids to clubs - ome things really haven’t changed. This gallery offers a visual reminder of memorable moments and good times in decades gone by.

Shrewsbury, 1950s–60s: unwinding with a pint at a busy serving hatch, location and people unknown.

If the weather was warm, outdoor play was a must: cooling off and paddling in the Mere, Ellesmere, in 1949, with Ellesmere Church in the background. Picture courtesy of the Geoff Charles Collection, National Library of Wales.

Members of Hanwood Ladies' Club, January 1982. From left: Mrs Helen James, Mrs Lynne Rathmell, Mrs Carol Ewels, Mrs Helen Rogers (chairman), and Mrs Chris Burton - a reminder of local friendships.

If the weather was fine, perhaps you went on a trip to the seaside. Wellington, 1950s–60s: the Martin boys in a trailer on their way to Rhyl, with family dog Arthur along for the ride. The Martin family were vets. Shared by Mrs Dorothy Martin