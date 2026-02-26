Shropshire Star
16 striking images from the early 1960s across Shropshire that invite reflection

Take a moment to pause and reflect with this evocative gallery.

By Tania Taylor
Published

These striking images from 1960 to 1965 offer glimpses of a bygone era, stirring nostalgia and inviting you to linger over the stories they tell...

January 11, 1960 – A note on the back reads: ‘Parts of Jackfield, a village on the banks of the River Severn, are gradually slipping into the river. This road, built to replace the one already lost, is crumbling, and Wenlock Borough Council are unable to give it a permanent surface.’
February 17, 1964, of a mammoth build-up of suds in the old lock of the Trench arm of the Shropshire Union Canal near the farm of farmer Mr Eddie Bromley (pictured) at Wappenshall.
A donkey amid the ruins of the old parliament at Acton Burnell in October 1964. Also called Parliament Barn. The caption reads: 'While Harold Wilson, Sir Alec Douglas Home, Jo Grimond and Company fight it out for a seat at Westminster, this donkey ruminates peacefully in the shade of an old ruin. It was here at Acton Burnell 700 years ago that the representatives of the people are reputed to have first met and squabbled, much as they do today, about the affairs of state. But time marches on. And even though buildings may crumble, man's ambition never will. Two old grey walls and this old donkey are all that are left at Acton Burnell. The politicians and their ambitions have moved to Westminster.'
Princes Street School festival day, July 1962 – ‘The Fortune Teller’ play, a charming glimpse of childhood and schooldays gone by. Picture shared by historian Allan Frost.
