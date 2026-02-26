16 striking images from the early 1960s across Shropshire that invite reflection
Take a moment to pause and reflect with this evocative gallery.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
These striking images from 1960 to 1965 offer glimpses of a bygone era, stirring nostalgia and inviting you to linger over the stories they tell...
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.