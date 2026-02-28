Police appeal after vans and campervan stolen in Highley - residents urged to check CCTV

Officers in Highley near Bridgnorth are appealing for information after three commercial vehicles were stolen last week.

West Mercia Police said the thefts, which includes two vans and a campervan, happened in the Highley area between Monday, February 23 and Friday, February 27.

The first was the theft of a Ford Transit from Beech Street at around 9.05pm on Monday 23.

Beech Street, Highley. Photo: Google

The second - the theft of a Mercedes Sprinter - is believed to have happened around the same time, near to Netherton Lane in the industrial estate.

The third theft saw a Transit campervan taken from Oak Street at around 6am on Friday, February 27.

PC Nicholas Nolas said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed any of these incidents or may have any doorbell camera or CCTV footage available."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC21624 Nolan via nicholas.nolan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07980924550

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.