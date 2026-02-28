Telford man, 26, who caused £1,000 of damage to pizza takeaway is ordered to pay £300 in compensation
A man who caused £1,000 worth of damage to a pizza takeaway has been ordered to pay £300 in compensation.
Ryan Jenkins, aged 26, caused the damage at Perfect Pizza in Lion Street, Oakengates, Telford on November 21 last year.
