Shrewsbury Town's surge reignites takeover interest from potential buyers - CEO Liam Dooley

Dooley provided an update on the club's potential sale at the latest supporters' parliament meeting, revealing that interested parties have “reappeared” following Salop's upturn in form under new boss Gavin Cowan.

Dooley said: “It’s amazing what results can do. There were already talks ongoing with certain parties but following recent results some parties that we thought weren’t involved are now back in discussions.

“Many Football League football clubs are for sale right now, so it is very much a buyer’s market - with similar groups circulating around the numerous football clubs.