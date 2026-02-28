Teenage motorist who drove near historic Shropshire market town after taking cannabis gets road ban
A teenage motorist who was caught driving after taking cannabis has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
James Firkins, aged 19, drove a Hyundai Bayon on Marsh Lane, Hinstock, near Market Drayton on December 5 last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/