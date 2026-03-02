Stranded in Dubai as missiles fall: Shropshire couple's holiday turns to nightmare as Iran attacks across the Middle East

The peace of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has become a hugely popular tourist destination in recent years, has been shattered in the aftermath of the joint attack by Israel and the US on Iran on Saturday morning (February 28).

In response Iran has launched attacks across the Middle East: in Dubai, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Terrifying images have flooded social media, with the peace of previously glamorous holiday venues interrupted by huge explosions as tourists witness the surreal and horrifying spectacle of explosions and missiles streaking across the sky.

Lex Butler

Lex Butler and her husband Edward Morley, of Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, are amongst thousands of Brits stranded in Dubai as the country has been dragged into one of the most serious conflicts of recent years.

Lex, who is 43 and owns her own production agency, said it had been a surreal experience as they realised what was happening, describing the situation as like a nightmare.

One of the missiles seen above Dubai. Photo: Lex Butler

The couple have been travelling to Dubai twice a year for holidays, describing it as "beautiful" and a "favourite place of ours" with "great service and hospitality".

But in the aftermath of the attacks they are staying in their hotel room, desperate for news of how to get out of the county.

The flight home they had been due to catch on Tuesday was cancelled with airspace in the region restricted, while they wait to find out if a rescheduled flight for Saturday goes ahead.

She told how she and Edward, who have been staying at the Jumierah Dar Al Maysaf hotel, had been sitting on the beach when the first explosion shook the peaceful surroundings.