Local opticians boosts team with trio of qualifications

For two team members at Specsavers Wellington, which is locally owned and run, their apprenticeship completion coincides with Careers Week (2-8 March). Emily Collis and Feier He, have both successfully passed their optical assistant Level 3 apprenticeship, while Chloe Gater and Katie Marshall have each taken the next step in their careers. Chloe has achieved her Cert 4 in optical retail and Katie has completed her Cert 3.

The qualifications reflect months of dedication and training and mean the team can continue to deliver high-quality, personalised eye care to customers of all ages.

Chloe’s Cert 4 allows her to dispense glasses for children and partially sighted patients independently, as well as oversee the full customer journey from consultation to collection.

She says: "My Cert 4 has given me so much more eye health and lens knowledge and allows me to support customers from start to finish. I really enjoy problem-solving and helping people find the best solution for their vision. In the future, I’m hoping to qualify as a dispensing optician."

Katie, who has recently been promoted to supervisor, says gaining her Cert 3 has helped boost her confidence in the role. She says: "Getting my Cert 3 has given me a new-found confidence and encouraged me to believe in myself more. I started my apprenticeship knowing nothing about optics, and now I’m gaining qualifications and experience. I’d encourage anyone thinking about optics as a career to go for it."

Specsavers Wellington store director, Emma Davies, praised the team’s achievements, saying: "We are incredibly proud of Chloe, Katie, Emily and Feier for their hard work and commitment. Their dedication to learning and development helps us continue to provide excellent care for our customers and shows what can be achieved with determination and the right support."

The store places strong emphasis on training and career progression, offering team members opportunities to develop their skills and grow within the business.