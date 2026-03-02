Museum of Wales donates two historic fireless locomotives to Tanat Valley Railway

Fireless locomotives are powered by reciprocating engines, utilising a reservoir of compressed air or steam that is periodically replenished from an external source. They are particularly suited to environments where fire or explosion risks are prevalent, such as in mines or chemical and food manufacturing plants. While these locomotives have operational benefits, they are limited by the need for regular refills and a relatively short operational range. However, they remain useful in industrial settings where surplus steam is available and the locomotive’s tasks do not require significant travel.

Engine 1966, manufactured in 1929.

The two fireless locomotives being donated were both manufactured by Andrew Barclay of Kilmarnock, with a fascinating history:

Locomotive No. 1966: Built in May 1929, No. 1966 was initially delivered to the J. J. Colman mustard factory in Norwich. In 1950, it was transferred to Monsanto’s Newport works before being donated to the Museum of Wales in 1990.

Locomotive No. 2238: Delivered in February 1948 to Distillers Co. at Barry Dock, No. 2238 served through several ownership changes, ultimately remaining in service with BP Chemicals until 1986.

Engine 2238, manufactured in 1948.

Both locomotives have been stored in open conditions and will require significant restoration work. A thorough inspection will be conducted before any restoration efforts begin, to ensure they are preserved for future generations of railway enthusiasts.

The Tanat Valley Railway will open its 2026 season with a free-to-enter Easter Egg Hunt Trail, taking place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. Visitors will have the chance to win small prizes for successful completion of the trail, as well as enjoy monorail and Monoloco rides and explore the site’s fascinating heritage.

Visit us: Nant Mawr Visitor Centre, off Blodwell Bank, Nantmawr, Oswestry SY10 9HW and for more information, visit: tanatvalleyrailway.co.uk