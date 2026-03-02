Heart-centred community Wellbeing Day comes to Llanelwedd

Receive holistic therapy and energy healing taster sessions, receive intuitive guidance with our psychics and mediums, or find gifts for your loved ones from talented local crafts people.

You can also enjoy life changing workshops throughout the day, meet friends for life, and find inspiration for your life's journey. Stay all day and enjoy freshly baked cakes and savoury refreshments from our pop up tea room provided by Bracken Trust charity.

Crystals Galore

For just £3 per person you can enjoy a whole day of wellbeing and pampering whilst browsing for, and at the same time supporting our local charity “Breathe Studios from Arlais Health and Wellbeing CIC” who are based in Llandrindod Wells and provide a variety of wellbeing activities to the community.

Join us for a community wellbeing far

Find out more on Facebook by searching “Spring Equinox Wellbeing Fair 2026”, or openlotusliving.com/wellbeing-fairs