Go behind the scenes at one of the UK’s most loved heritage railways

On Saturday, March 14, from 10am, the railway will host a Volunteer Open Day at Llangollen Railway Station, offering a rare opportunity to step behind the scenes and see what it really takes to run a fully operational heritage railway between Llangollen and Corwen.

From safety critical operational roles and signal box duties to front of house customer service, retail, engineering and even the pathway towards becoming a steam locomotive driver, the Open Day will showcase the huge range of opportunities available. Visitors will see how departments work independently and collaboratively to deliver safe, professional, and memorable operating days.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway is powered by hundreds of volunteers.

The railway is already proud to have the largest volunteer base of any similar organisation in Denbighshire, with a dedicated team running into the hundreds. Interest in the railway continues to surge, with volunteer-led videos viewed more than 20 million times on social media in the past five months alone. Yet organisers say there is always room for more people to get involved - because at Llangollen and Corwen Railway, no two days are ever the same.

The event forms part of the railway’s continued growth, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Denbighshire County Council, which has helped strengthen the volunteer programme and widen access to new opportunities.

There are volunteering jobs available right up the line including Berwyn Railway Station, the most beautiful in the UK.

The railway’s full 2026 season begins on Saturday, March 28, with a packed programme of events ahead, including St David’s Day celebrations and a build up to the much-anticipated Branch Line Gala from April 10 to 12.

Full details and tickets for the Branch Line Gala can be found on the website.

Robin Crowley, Volunteer Coordinator at Llangollen Railway, said: “Through the Shared Prosperity Fund and Denbighshire County Council, the Llangollen and Corwen Railway is truly thriving. We already have the largest volunteer base of any comparable organisation in Denbighshire, but our ambitions continue to grow as we head into our 51st year of operation.

“Interest in the railway is going through the roof following our recent rise in profile, and it is our volunteers who make that possible. No two days are ever the same here. One day you could be working on the footplate, the next in the signal box, in the workshop, or welcoming passengers from around the world.

"This Open Day is a chance to find out more about what we do, how we operate, and the incredible contribution our volunteers make. If you are considering becoming a volunteer or even just curious, we would love you to come along.”

Open Day sessions will run throughout the day, with opportunities to speak directly to current volunteers and departmental representatives.

To find out more and confirm attendance, please email volunteering@llangollen-railway.co.uk.