Developer calls for trebling house numbers on Shropshire village site

Land at the junction of Hay Street in Tibberton, near Newport, has been pencilled in to take 25 homes in the draft local plan but Boningale Developments says it needs to take 85.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Aerial photo of the Tibberton site. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Previous proposals to build on the greenfield site have proved controversial with villagers lodging large numbers of objections.

Day three of the local plan hearings at Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford. Picture: LDRS

A 2014 plan for up to 60 homes had been recommended for approval but was thrown out at a planning committee.

And most recently a plan for up to 85 homes was withdrawn in May 2025 after highways officials raised concerns.

The developers told planners that they are reconsidering and want to work with the council.

Doug Moulton, representing Boningale, told planning inspectors that the site could not contribute to Telford & Wrekin Council’s housebuilding targets unless the site accepted more than 25 homes.

Mr Moulton told the hearing on Thursday (Feb 26, 2026) that the local community could lose £88,000 in developer money to help a subsidised village bus service keep running for another five years.

Mr Moulton told the hearing that a new access into the site would be expensive and would need to be paid for by the housing.

“An increased allocation to 85 units is needed for viability of the site,” he said.

“It needs to increase to bring forward benefits for the local community.”

These could also include a contribution to local schools.

Council officials told the inspectors that they believe the housing is “deliverable” and can be a part of its five year supply figures.

They added that the issue would be ‘investigated’ and the inspectors updated with any new information.