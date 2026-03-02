Flats behind popular Shropshire pub approved despite council fears the scheme would be 'cramped'

A plan to build eight one-bedroom apartments behind The Pheasant Inn in Admaston has been approved on appeal after a planning inspector overturned Telford & Wrekin Council’s refusal.

The scheme, proposed by Stratton Housing Ltd for land at 8 and 10 Shawbirch Road in Admaston, had originally been rejected in May 2025 over concerns about overdevelopment, neighbour impact and parking layout.

But the Planning Inspectorate has now ruled that the development would sit comfortably within its surroundings and would not harm the living conditions of nearby residents.

Inspector Plenty, who visited the site in February, described the plot as a “vacant” and “overgrown” backland area behind the Pheasant Inn car park and neighbouring homes.