New pizzeria set to open in Shrewsbury town centre

Signs have gone up advertising Mamma Margherita in the former home of the Wrekin Housing Trust on Bellstone in Shrewsbury.

The store, next to The Loopy Shrewsbury, has been vacant since the trust vacated the property in 2023.

Now, the shop is set to become the UK's second branch of Mamma Margherita, an Italian pizzeria and restaurant brand with a store in Coventry.

A spokesperson for Cooper Green Pooks, the letting agency that advertised the property, said the restaurant was aiming to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Plans to add "modest" signage to the property have been submitted to Shropshire Council, with the business stating the design would be "sympathetic to the character and appearance of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area".

The brand has also asked the local authority for permission to place tables and chairs outside of the property.

A pavement licence consultation is currently underway, with the business suggesting up to four tables and 16 chairs could be outside of the restaurant between 11am and 11pm seven days a week.