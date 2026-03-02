House builder pledges support for Shrewsbury homeless charity

Shropshire Homes has pledged its backing for The Shrewsbury Ark in 2026.

Each year the firm chooses two local charities to support throughout the year – hosting fundraising events and donating to them at Christmas instead of sending gifts to suppliers.

The chosen charities for 2026 are The Shrewsbury Ark and Lingen Davies.

Shropshire Homes’ Sales & Marketing Director - Helen Pritchard and Marketing Manager - Rebecca Hayward visited Director of the Shrewsbury Ark - Anton Goodwin, to discuss how they could further support the charity this year.

To date, Shropshire Homes have donated £5,618 to the Shrewsbury Ark, £118 of which was raised through the annual Christmas party and Christmas Jumper Day and £500 was donated as a gift.

In addition to this, as part of Shropshire Homes’ initiative to contribute £50 for every home sold in 2026, £5,000 was donated and another £5,000 is expected later in the year.

Shropshire Homes Chairman, Howard Thorne is a big advocate for supporting the charity, saying: “At Shropshire Homes we earn our living building houses for people who can afford to buy or rent them. However, we are very aware that for some people it is difficult to find a safe and secure home. The Ark does a brilliant job supporting those in need of housing and we are very pleased to be able to help them."

2026 is a big year for projects at the Shrewsbury Ark so employees of Shropshire Homes will also be providing volunteer days.