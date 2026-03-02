Shropshire Star
Friends of Shropshire Archives to hold large-scale map sale

On Saturday (March 7), the Friends of Shropshire Archives are holding a map sale at Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, from 10am to 1pm of duplicate copies of Ordnance Survey large scale maps (1:2500) of Shropshire.

By contributor John Pryce-Jones
These are second editions dated 1900-1904 and third editions dated 1925-30 all of which are available for purchase for £5 per sheet. There are also a limited number of first edition maps of Shropshire from the 1880s (some with colour) which are for sale at £10 per sheet. The maps are used: some are torn, some have annotations, and a few are photocopies, but many are in good condition.

Map sale on Saturday March 7th
For full details, including how to identify the available map sheets, and how to pre-order maps for collection on the day, go to friendsofshropshirearchives.org/events, here can be found an online grid for the whole county, and clicking on any grid rectangle will show a pop-up detailing the map sheet number and edition.