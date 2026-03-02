Man dies after crash on A454 near Bridgnorth
A man has died after a crash on the A454 near Bridgnorth.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said that the incident had taken place yesterday afternoon, Sunday, March 1.
It said one man, who had been riding a motorbike, had been involved in the crash on the A454, near to Bridgnorth.
The emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.32pm - with the ambulance service and Midlands Air Ambulance attending.
An update from WMAS said the man had been given advanced life support but sadly died at the scene.
In a statement it said: "One man has died following a road traffic collision, involving one motorbike, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 12.32pm to the A454 and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene."
A spokeswoman for WMAS added: “On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support. Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."