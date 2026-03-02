Nathaniel Mcaree, 22, of Butterwick Drive, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two offences.

He admitted charges of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply - both cannabis and ketamine.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said Mcaree's offending had come to light when a hand-written letter was delivered to his father's house, where he lived in November 2023.

The letter alleged that Mcaree was dealing drugs.

Ms Proctor said his father had gone and searched his room and discovered a large amount of cash and drugs, and contacted the police.

When officers searched the room they found £12,275 in cash, along with separate bundles of £510, and £520.

A number of different amounts of ketamine were discovered, including separate amounts of 2.99g, 85.84g, and a bag labelled 'Warheads' which contained 26.9g split into 13 separate bags.